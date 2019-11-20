Toronto is getting a tiki-themed Christmas bar for the holidays

Have you ever looked around at the pop-ups happening for the holidays in Toronto and thought, these just aren't tiki enough?

Sippin' Santa is serving up Christmas in July vibes starting next week at Project Gigglewater.

Affiliated with Miracle Toronto, responsible for the pop-up Christmas bar on Ossington, the pop-up riffs on Miracle's theme of serving holiday-themed cocktails, but this time with a tiki twist.

The Dundas West bar is a great fit for the pop-up, moody and secretive and just waiting to be transformed.

The venue will play host to Sippin' Santa from November 25 - December 26, and there are no reservations, so just show up in your most Christmas-y Hawaiian shirt early (it starts at 2 p.m. weekends) and hope for the best.

Expect Polynesian decor and cocktails like the Christmas Eve of Destruction with overproof dark rum, benedictine, nutmeg syrup, lime and Angostura bitters from tiki cocktail expert Jeff "Beachbum" Berry.

Sippin' Santa pop-ups are also taking place in Calgary and Ottawa as well as across America.