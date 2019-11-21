Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
chantecler closed

Toronto restaurant closed indefinitely due to fire

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's favourite French restaurants caught fire just days ago, and damages appear to be worse than expected.

Fire crews were called to Chantecler in Parkdale earlier this week after a three-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours. 

Thankfully, all tenants of the building were evacuated safely without injury and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire was contained as of 7:30 a.m. 

At the time, the restaurant said in an Instagram post that the fire wasn't believed to have started in the kitchen and that they were unsure of the extent of the damage. 

They said the restaurant and next door butcher shop Boucherie would be closed for the day. 

In a new post on the restaurant's Instagram profile, it appears the damage is worse than they expected. 

"Damage from the three-alarm fire to the building is extensive; the rear apartment and kitchen have been completely destroyed," they wrote. 

"We are unsure as of yet when we can re-open the restaurant." 

The post went on to say that they hope to reopen Boucherie as soon as possible, and they'll announce more details as soon as they have them.

Lead photo by

Chantecler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant closed indefinitely due to fire

Cake Boss plans to expand with more vending machines in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Haldi, Flor Dois, Monkey Sushi, Aburi Hana, 1011 Siptea

Toronto is getting an entire cafe dedicated to unicorns

Swiss chocolate shop Laderach Chocolatier Suisse opening a Toronto location

Toronto is getting a tiki-themed Christmas bar for the holidays

You can now get Indian grilled cheese sandwiches in Toronto

Drake's sports bar Pick 6ix shut down due to flooding once again