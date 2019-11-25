Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearl court toronto

One of Toronto's oldest dim sum spots is closing

After more than 30 years serving dim sum and Cantonese cuisine, Pearl Court is closing its doors for good. 

The OG East Chinatown restaurant, which has had its lanterns hanging since 1982, will have its last service next week. 

According to staff, the  building at 633 Gerrard St. East, with its traditional upturned roofing, has been sold to a new owner, meaning the restaurant will shutter officially on December 1. 

It's sad news for dim sum lovers, especially since Pearl Court touts itself as the second oldest remaining Chinese restaurant in the city (the first possibly being Hong Kong Gardens in Etobicoke, which opened in 1947).

You'll have to head elsewhere for housemade har gow and steamed buns served on trolleys—there are only a handful of dim sum spots in Toronto still doing cart service). 

If you can, head here on the weekend for their stellar second-floor seating and one last look at their iconic light-up sign. 

Lead photo by

Pearl Court 

