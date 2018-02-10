Toronto dim sum restaurants that still do cart service are a dying breed. While other spots have converted their order-taking system to checklists only, these restaurants keep the tradition of Hong Kong-style push carts alive.

Here's a roundup of dim sum restaurants that still do cart service in and around Toronto.

A Chinatown favourite, this fourth floor restaurant gives a rare view of the city and an even rarer experience of still offering food on push carts every afternoon of the week.

Try your hardest to flag a waitress down at this old Markham dim sum spot in Metro Square Mall. They might weave past you with their push carts on weekends; every other day of the week is order-by-checklist.

Right across from the AGO, this restaurant serves its tasty steamed pork buns and other dishes on carts until the end of dim sum hours – around 3 p.m., depending on the day.

Tucked in a boring plaza at Dixie and Dundas, this place gets crowded. It’s probably why they bring out their carts later in the afternoon: it helps to circulate dishes.

This spot by Yonge and Dundas has pretty good quality dim sum, carted around between 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Head to the basement space for an extensive menu and good prices.

Hosting dim sum by day and big dinners at night, Perfect is an incredibly popular 24-hour business at Brimley and Sheppard. They wheel their carts around every day during afternoon peak hours.

A good option for those who want the dim sum experience without lagging service, Pearl is a good option (plus it has a nice view of the lake). Expect carts on weekends during peak hours – around 12 p.m.