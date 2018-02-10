Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 10 hours ago
dim sum toronto

Toronto dim sum restaurants that still do cart service

Toronto dim sum restaurants that still do cart service are a dying breed. While other spots have converted their order-taking system to checklists only, these restaurants keep the tradition of Hong Kong-style push carts alive.

Here's a roundup of dim sum restaurants that still do cart service in and around Toronto.

Sky Dragon

A Chinatown favourite, this fourth floor restaurant gives a rare view of the city and an even rarer experience of still offering food on push carts every afternoon of the week. 

Century Palace

Try your hardest to flag a waitress down at this old Markham dim sum spot in Metro Square Mall. They might weave past you with their push carts on weekends; every other day of the week is order-by-checklist. 

Dim Sum King

Right across from the AGO, this restaurant serves its tasty steamed pork buns and other dishes on carts until the end of dim sum hours – around 3 p.m., depending on the day.

Jam House

Tucked in a boring plaza at Dixie and Dundas, this place gets crowded. It’s probably why they bring out their carts later in the afternoon: it helps to circulate dishes.

New Treasure

This spot by Yonge and Dundas has pretty good quality dim sum, carted around between 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Head to the basement space for an extensive menu and good prices.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

Hosting dim sum by day and big dinners at night, Perfect is an incredibly popular 24-hour business at Brimley and Sheppard. They wheel their carts around every day during afternoon peak hours.

Pearl Harbourfront

A good option for those who want the dim sum experience without lagging service, Pearl is a good option (plus it has a nice view of the lake). Expect carts on weekends during peak hours – around 12 p.m.

Tanya Mok of New Treasure

