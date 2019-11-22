Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago



Chick-fil-A was mysteriously closed in Toronto today

The fried chicken joint that everyone loves to hate was mysteriously closed in Toronto today, and many are wondering why. 

Chick-Fil-A is always closed on Sundays, but a fast food chain abruptly closing its doors on a Friday isn't exactly a common occurrence. 

A notice posted to the restaurant's front window said the store is "temporarily closed for maintenance work."

"We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to serving you soon," it said. 

chick fil a closedAnd clearly the sudden closure was an inconvenience, as some chicken lovers travelled all the way downtown for a bite before getting turned away empty-handed. 

While Chick-Fil-A could not immediately be reached for comment and therefore the specific reason for the closure is still unknown, large quantities of sand as well as caution tape could be seen outside the restaurant. 

chick fil a closedAnd with the constant lineups that still appear outside the restaurant daily, it's anybody's guess what could've lead them to miss out on a full day's worth of business. 

Photos by

Zozo Wolfson

