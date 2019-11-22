Chick-fil-A was mysteriously closed in Toronto today

The fried chicken joint that everyone loves to hate was mysteriously closed in Toronto today, and many are wondering why.

Chick-Fil-A is always closed on Sundays, but a fast food chain abruptly closing its doors on a Friday isn't exactly a common occurrence.

@ChickfilA WHY IS THE TORONTO LOCATION CLOSED — Rihsus (@cannone_michael) November 22, 2019

A notice posted to the restaurant's front window said the store is "temporarily closed for maintenance work."

"We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to serving you soon," it said.

And clearly the sudden closure was an inconvenience, as some chicken lovers travelled all the way downtown for a bite before getting turned away empty-handed.

@ChickfilA TORONTO LOCATION CLOSED!?!?!? SO SAD!!!! :( when will it open. Came all the way here for nothing — Tech Central TV (@Techcentral_TV) November 22, 2019

While Chick-Fil-A could not immediately be reached for comment and therefore the specific reason for the closure is still unknown, large quantities of sand as well as caution tape could be seen outside the restaurant.

And with the constant lineups that still appear outside the restaurant daily, it's anybody's guess what could've lead them to miss out on a full day's worth of business.