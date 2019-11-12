Local restaurant donates 300 slices of pizza to Toronto's homeless

Temperatures have begun to plummet in the city of Toronto, making it feel like -15 C this week, which puts Toronto's most vulnerable population at risk.

Ahead of the cold weather, the city moved to open the Metro Hall warming centre yesterday, which makes up 50 spaces for homeless people to stay warm through the night.

On the first night of the warming centre being open, a local pizza place, Dino's Pizza, donated 300 warm slices to the centre occupants.

Last night Zeynel Ari, the owner of Dino's Pizza, even invited now former Coach's Corner host, Don Cherry, to deliver the pizza after his controversial comments about immigrants not wearing poppies. Ari happens to be an immigrant from Turkey.

1)Tonight I am going to donate pizza for the homeless people who will be staying @ metro hall for the night.lets go together @CoachsCornerDC .Immigrated from Turkey and proud to be Canadian.I love this Country.@JohnTory @joe_warmington @cathyacrowe @CityPamS @JustinTrudeau — dinospizzatoronto (@dinos_pizza_ca) November 12, 2019

The Etobicoke pizza place has donated slices in the past to facilities, or organized events that support homeless people in the city.

Just last week, Dino's brought another 300 slices to a vigil being held at the Peter Street Referral Centre, which was being held in honour of the people who have died homeless in Toronto.

In addition to the existing 24-hour respite sites with 414 spaces, the City is opening six new services, adding 485 spaces for a total of 899 spaces available as part of the 2019-2020 winter services plan.