This glow-in-the-dark bar near Toronto serves mac n cheese in waffle cones

Move aside, Warehouse: there's a new flat-priced menu in town, and it features mac n' cheese served in waffle cones.

At new bar Graffiti Spot, or as it's cheekily nicknamed itself, G Spot, everything on the food menu is $6.99. That includes lobster mac n' cheese cones, as well as other outrageous items like fried avocado, fried pickles, burgers, tacos and even vegan options.

The 'grammability doesn't stop there: as the name implies, the bar is decorated with neon and graffiti by "the most talented Street artists from around the world" which glows in the dark. Can you say selfie central?

Graffiti Spot also features live DJs, live comedy, bottle service, and Sunday brunch parties, so the fun never stops.

The bar is located at 9218 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, so put on something white and head over there to snap a pic with a cheap and zany snack in hand.