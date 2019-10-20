Toronto is getting a huge sushi festival

If you're looking to elevate your sushi game from food court to fine dining, then you'll want to check out the Washoku Matsuri Japanese Food Festival that is coming to Toronto next month.

The top Japanese chefs in the country will congregate at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre to serve up authentic dishes from Japan's Ehime region, including an assortment of sake, shochu and yes, sushi.

Washoku Matsuri 2019 ⁰Monday November 18th

by JRAC



by JRAC

The November 18 event will also feature cooking demonstrations, traditional Japanese entertainment, and more. Last year's edition saw chefs from such buzzed-about Toronto spots as Rin Sushi and Zen Japanese Restaurant, and heritage education by Salon de Tea + Kimono.

The only drawback? The $225-$250 price tag per ticket. But at that rate, it's bound to be the bougiest sushi in Canada and well worth the splurge for any sushi lover.