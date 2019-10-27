Toronto now has its own high protein ice cream brand

Step aside, Halo Top: there's a new low-calorie ice cream brand available in Toronto, and it's made right here in town. Oh, and it just so happens to be high in protein as well.

Instead of sucking down a protein shake after a workout, how about indulging in what you really want: a pint of ice cream. Toronto brand Hero is now making a low-calorie, low-fat, high-protein ice cream using organic fruit and 100 per cent Ontario cream. It's even kosher.

The ice cream currently comes in chocolate, vanilla bean, chocolate-covered strawberry and salted caramel flavours, the high protein ice cream base made out of Ontario cream, cane sugar, milk protein concentrate and erythritol.

The "About" section of Hero's website states that Toronto local and founder Jason Cherun "realized that there was a serious lack of clean, better-for-you snacks that aren’t filled with loads of crap. Ice cream was something that he always loved, and felt that there weren't enough clean options on the market.

"There are too many 'frozen desserts' on the market that make low calorie and low sugar claims, and encourage you to eat the whole pint. But, at a closer look, they are actually filled with additives, and loads of junky ingredients."

Hero Ice Cream is currently available at Coppa's Fresh Market, Fiesta Farms, Sharpe's Food Market, Nature's Emporium, The Sweet Potato and Summerhill Market, and even at stores in Campbellford and Burlington.