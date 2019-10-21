Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beef meat recall canada

Hundreds of Toronto grocery stores affected by beef and veal recall due to E.coli

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Carnivores, beware: a growing list of more than 800 raw beef and veal products have been recalled from restaurants and retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Adonis, Foodland, Fortinos, Galleria Supermarket, Globe Meats and Pusateri's due to possible E.coli contamination.

Locations across Canada and the US have been affected.

Toronto slaughterhouse Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is apparently behind the food safety catastrophe, and has been under investigated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency since late last month after the factory's licence was suspended for "non-compliances related to control measures" on September 17.

Fellow meat packing company St. Anne's Foods' licence was suspended for the same reason eight days later, and products began to be recalled at the beginning of this month. It is also under investigation.

Animal activists have long been calling for the facility to be shut down due to the exceptionally violent methods it uses to slaughter its animals — notably, while they are still conscious, which is a controversial aspect of some kosher and halal meat standards.

A video depicting cows being skinned alive at the facility was also leaked in 2017, sparking public outrage.

Because of Ryding-Regency's practices, multiple viral petitions against it have been launched in recent years.

Though no one has yet to report illness from the products involved in the ongoing recall, it has definitely been a blow to the factory's already disgraced reputation.

Lead photo by

Hector Vaquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Hundreds of Toronto grocery stores affected by beef and veal recall due to E.coli

Eataly announces opening date for their first Toronto location

Toronto is getting a huge sushi festival

Toronto's heated igloos are coming back for another year

10 restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

These are the most unusual ramen you can get in Toronto

Outrageous Korean corndog chain opening its first Toronto location

Toronto's rock and roll restaurant closes after less than a year