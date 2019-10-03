Eat & Drink
tim hortons soup

Tim Hortons is now selling canned soup in Toronto supermarkets

Soup may just be the unsung hero of the Tim Hortons menu in Toronto. It's no donut or breakfast sandwich, but it's affordable, comforting and there when you need it, just like the cafe's most popular staples.

Now, you can take that warm and fuzzy Tim Hortons soup feeling home, as they've started selling their soup in cans in supermarkets across Toronto including Sobeys and FreshCo.

Their chicken noodle, chicken and rice, and favourites like cream of broccoli and chili are all now available in cans.

With the announcement of Kit Kat products rolling out at Tim Hortons as well, it's been a pretty great week for fans of the coffee chain.

tim hortons canned soupSoup cans are 540mL and cost $3.29 each, 398mL chili selling for $3.79.

blogTO

