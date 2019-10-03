Tim Hortons is now doing Kit Kat everything and Toronto is freaking out

Tim Hortons launched an all-Kit-Kat line of items on October 2, and Toronto is seriously "here for it."

Kit Kat bars are about at quintessentially Canadian as Tim Hortons, so the pairing just makes sense. You can enjoy the mashup in the form of donuts, bars, lattes, hot chocolate and (drumroll please) Kit Kat iced capps.

Tim Hortons is coming out with Kit Kat baked goods/ beverages. I need the world to be notified — 🌼 amanda (@sagmamax2) September 23, 2019

Donuts are $1.49, filled with caramel and topped with crumbled Kit Kat, and Chocolate Truffle Bars ($1.99) top already sweet bars with whipped cream and Kit Kat.

Just want everyone to know that Tim Hortons has a caramel filled donut with Kit Kat crumbled on top — Froot (@Fruity_Waffles) October 2, 2019

Lattes, hot chocolate ($2.59) and iced capps ($3.79) are infused with Kit Kat syrup and topped with whipped cream and Kit Kat crumbles.

Tim Hortons is getting kit kat beverages and baked goods and I am so here for it — Cass (@CassyGniotek) September 14, 2019

If this excites you, just wait until the Kit Kat Chocolatory DIY chocolate lab opens this fall at Yorkdale Mall, where you'll be able to make your own custom Kit Kats.

The Kit Kat menu at Tim Hortons rolled out in cities across Canada, and will only be available for a limited time.