Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
KitKat is opening a permanent make-your-own chocolate store in Toronto

After their wildly successful "Chocolatory" pop-up in Toronto last summer, KitKat Canada just announced they'll be opening a permanent store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall. 

Last year's pop-up allowed customers to make their own chocolate bar from three different kinds of chocolate and up to three of 16 additional flavours. They could also put their name on it. 

Beyond the custom chocolate-making, the shop had plenty of Insta-worthy backgrounds and a selfie room too.

The pop-up did so well that KitKat is opening the Canadian flagship store here in Toronto, and people are pretty excited. So excited that they're hoping for other locations across Toronto.

Hopefully the lines won't be too long. But if it's anything like last time, they definitely will be. 

