KitKat is opening a permanent make-your-own chocolate store in Toronto

After their wildly successful "Chocolatory" pop-up in Toronto last summer, KitKat Canada just announced they'll be opening a permanent store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall.

Last year's pop-up allowed customers to make their own chocolate bar from three different kinds of chocolate and up to three of 16 additional flavours. They could also put their name on it.

BREAKING NEWS: The Canadian flagship KITKAT Chocolatory stores opens this fall @Yorkdalestyle in Toronto!!!! #KITKATChocolatoryCanada



Tell your friends. Tell your fam. Tell strangers on the street who look like they need a break. 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/SzhGRvkrR9 — KIT KAT Canada (@KITKATca) July 10, 2019

Beyond the custom chocolate-making, the shop had plenty of Insta-worthy backgrounds and a selfie room too.

The pop-up did so well that KitKat is opening the Canadian flagship store here in Toronto, and people are pretty excited. So excited that they're hoping for other locations across Toronto.

Hopefully the lines won't be too long. But if it's anything like last time, they definitely will be.