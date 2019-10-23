Eat & Drink
soufis restaurant

Police just arrested the son of the owner of Soufi's restaurant

West Queen West Syrian restaurant Soufi's has had a rough go for the past month.

The establishment was forced to shutter when it received hate mail and death threats after the owner's son got involved in an Antifa protest in Hamilton at the end of last month. Now the son in question, Alaa Al Soufi, has been charged in relation to the incident.

The protest took place at a People's Party of Canada event at Mohawk College, and got out of hand when protesters, including Alaa Al Soufi, physically blocked an 81-year-old attendee and called her "nazi scum." Soufi was among those arrested on-scene for breaching the peace.

The 27-year-old is facing two charges of intimidation, two of disguising with intent, and one of causing a disturbance. Two other males have also been charged.

Though the eatery just reopened on October 11 with the help of Paramount Fine Foods founder and CEO Mohamad Fakih, it is unclear what effect — if any — this new development will have on the business, which deleted its social media earlier this month.

