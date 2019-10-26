PC Express just launched its first standalone store in Toronto

Grocery shopping in Toronto no longer requires actually shopping for food in a store. As time goes on, there are more and more alternatives to spending an hour in a massive brick and mortar superstore.

Companies like Good Food and Hello Fresh provide meal kit boxes delivered right to your door, and even major grocery stores are beginning to make changes to allow consumers to order groceries online, rather than actually shop in-store.

For example, Walmart and President's Choice-affiliated stores allow Toronto shoppers to purchase their weekly grocery load from the comfort of their home and then pick up their order in select locations or have it delivered right to them.

President's Choice, whose delivery and pick-up service is called PC Express, is clearly putting quite a bit of emphasis on this part of their business, because they just launched the very first PC Express standalone store.

The store, located at 110 Marine Parade Drive on Toronto's west side, allows residents in the area to take advantage of 150,000 square feet of grocery and everyday living products from Real Canadian Superstore without traveling to the actual store.

In fact, the PC Express store doesn't actually sell any products at all.

Instead, customers can utilize the store by shopping digitally and then picking up their order in the storefront location the size of a small convenience store.

Thankfully, there's also an attendant on-site for customer service support — because we all know everything goes wrong as soon as you try to use self-checkout.

The first-of-its kind store opened this month in Toronto, and its arrival only further emphasizes the fact that the way we shop is constantly and increasingly changing in today's modern world.