Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Daango Cake Lab will be opening Daango Cafe in November.

Nutbar is opening their Leslieville location at 899 Queen Street East on Saturday.

From the people behind Ardo, Dova at 229 Carlton Street promises to "bring the flavours of Sicily & the Mediterranean to Cabbagetown."

Somun Superstar is baking up wholesale wood-fired Bosnian somun bread, with a storefront to come on Kingston Road near Victoria Park.

Aviv says their new “immigrant kitchen” concept should be open at 779 St. Clair West by later this month.

There are rumblings of Bar Volo reopening at 587 Yonge.

Closed