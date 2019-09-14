Toronto ice cream shops are starting to close for the season

Ice cream in Toronto: perhaps the best thing about it is that it's not meant to last. This is because many Toronto shops shut down for the winter.

Your chance is already over to snag any St. Clair Ice Cream as they closed this week, although you still have time to head to the legendary Bar Ape on St. Clair for their popular soft serve gelato, as they're closing for the season on September 29.

When it comes to age-old favourite Dairy Cream, you've got a bit longer: they're not sure of their exact closing date yet, but it'll be some time after Thanksgiving.

As for similarly retro shop Tom's Dairy Freeze, you've got even longer: until they start putting out their Christmas trees, usually around the last week of November.

Despite the hot spell this week, this upcoming winter is predicted to be one of the coldest in Toronto yet, so stock up on summer memories while it’s still warm out.