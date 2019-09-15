Toronto grocery store is now doing a happy hour with lower prices

Bars use happy hours to attract customers at slow times of day, so why shouldn’t grocery stores do the same to reduce waste?

Waste reduction has been a major campaign across Toronto lately, with entire stores and even whole neighbourhoods getting on board to reduce packaging and eliminate waste.

The owners of Canary & Fox Micro Market in Toronto were inspired to start a grocery happy hour of their own after reading of the same initiative in Finland in a New York Times article.

Every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., customers can enjoy deep discounts on the store's stock of products with a strong environmental bent.

"We'll heavily discount products with an upcoming best-before date, and to make it fun, we'll have a draw for a small giveaway and also discount some of our everyday products," says Dipesh Shah, owner and founder of Canary & Fox.

Discounts of anywhere from 10 to 50 per cent (depending on expiry date and shelf life) will apply to items like milk, bacon, veggie broth, gravy cubes, spices, snacks, sauces, and spreads.

Of course, what's on sale will change week to week, so you'll just have to check out the shop yourself to try and snag a sweet deal.