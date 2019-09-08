Eat & Drink
st lawrence market

St. Lawrence Market is transformed into a night market this fall

Get your taste buds ready and head to St. Lawrence Market, Toronto, because Evening at the Market is back this year to bring you the tastiest eats in the city. 

On Thursday, November 14 all 63 St. Lawrence Market merchants will be serving up delicious and unique bites — and tickets for the event include all food and drinks.

The culinary event will also include "a few special surprises," according to their website

And there's no need to feel guilty about indulging at this culinary event, because all the proceeds benefit Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue charity. 

Last year's event was completely sold out, so be sure to grab your tickets quickly when they go on sale online on September 17. 

