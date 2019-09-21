Laduree is about to open its first downtown Toronto location

The world's most famous fancy French macaron cafe is opening a new location, and it's finally in downtown Toronto.

The world-renowned Parisian patisserie, established in 1862, opened its first Toronto location at Yorkdale Mall back in 2017.

The opening went so well that company President David Holder told Retail Insider they hoped to eventually open more locations in the GTA.

Now that day has finally come.

The new location is set to open at First Canadian Place in the PATH, and it'll feature the macarons, chocolates, pastries, jams, honeys and specialty teas they've come to be known for.

It'll also have the gorgeous, French-style interior design that sets Laduree apart from the rest.

There's no confirmation of the official opening date yet, but the storefront for the new location currently says "Opening soon..." so hopefully we won't have too wait too much longer.

But if you're planning to hit up the new classy cafe as soon as it opens, be prepared to possibly wait in some crazy lineups following the success of the first location.