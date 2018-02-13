Laduree says it's opening more Toronto locations

Laduree opened to steady crowds at its boutique and tea salon at Yorkdale Mall last year. The opening has gone so well that company President David Holder told Retail Insider that the French chain plans to open additional Toronto locations soon.

While exact opening dates and locations have yet to be confirmed, Holder says they're looking at the Financial District for the brand's newer grab-and-go concept, Laduree Picnic.

Yorkville is also a target neighbourhood because Holder feels it has a "European-like scale of low-rise commercial buildings with character" and perhaps also a preponderance of residents and tourists who can afford luxury macarons.

Timing for the rollout is expected to be sometime in 2019.