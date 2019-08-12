This Week on DineSafe: My Roti Place, McDonald's, Queen Street Warehouse, Boba Boy

This week on DineSafe, we learn that a Queen West restaurant was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. My Roti Place landed a red card after racking up five infractions, one of which was crucial. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Boba Boy (357 Bremner Blvd.)

Inspected on: August 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: August 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Jerk Paradise (296A Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: August 6, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Crafty Coyote (511 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Makkah Restaurant (1020 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Queen Street Warehouse (232 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Gordo Ex Cafe (1048 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: August 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (2018 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: August 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

My Roti Place (406 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.

Columbus Bakery (2931 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: August 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pizzeria Via Mercanti (87 Elm St.)