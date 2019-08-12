Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: My Roti Place, McDonald's, Queen Street Warehouse, Boba Boy

This week on DineSafe, we learn that a Queen West restaurant was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. My Roti Place landed a red card after racking up five infractions, one of which was crucial. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Boba Boy (357 Bremner Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: August 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Jerk Paradise (296A Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: August 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Alchemy Food & Drink (890 College St.)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
The Burger's Priest (579 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Crafty Coyote (511 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Isaac's Bakery (3390 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Makkah Restaurant (1020 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
McDonald's (1831 Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Queen Street Warehouse (232 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Gordo Ex Cafe (1048 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: August 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hero Certified Burgers (2018 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: August 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
My Roti Place (406 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: August 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Columbus Bakery (2931 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: August 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pizzeria Via Mercanti (87 Elm St.)
  • Inspected on: August 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

