This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, The Alley, Booster Juice, Allwyn's Bakery, Demetres

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond a popular Mexican restaurant being shut down, only conditional passes were handed out by Toronto health inspectors.
See what local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Demetres (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
- Inspected on: August 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ritz Bar (181 Wellington St. West)
- Inspected on: August 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
King Slice (1130 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: August 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Nuthouse (1256 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: August 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wing Machine (1661 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: August 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.