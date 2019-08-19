This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, The Alley, Booster Juice, Allwyn's Bakery, Demetres

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond a popular Mexican restaurant being shut down, only conditional passes were handed out by Toronto health inspectors.

Demetres (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: August 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ritz Bar (181 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: August 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Real Jerk (842 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: August 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

King Slice (1130 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Booster Juice (12 St. Clair Ave. East)

Inspected on: August 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

The Alley (5431 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Nuthouse (1256 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Sportsnet Grill (1 Blue Jays Way)

Inspected on: August 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wing Machine (1661 Eglinton Ave. West)