Toronto is about to get a cereal cafe with soft serve ice cream

Toronto's cereal obsession continues with a brand new cereal cafe coming to town, serving cereal-infused flavours.

Cereal Box Cafe will be taking over Milky's on Dundas West from August 6 to 13. They're going to be doing flavours like Frosted Flakes-infused soft serve, and topping the ice cream with cereals like Froot Loops and Lucky Charms. They'll also be collabing with Milky's for an affogato creation.

This is the second-ever pop-up for the brand; their first was a one-day-only affair at the now-shuttered Offsite.

Their claim to being the "first cereal cafe in Toronto" isn't necessarily accurate, as Toronto's been witness to many a cereal-based project with varying degrees of success lately.

Just recently a cereal milkshake pop-up took over Convenience, and a whole cereal bar operated for a few months last year before going out of business. Momofuku Milk Bar has been known for serving their cereal milk mix and soft serve for quite some time.

Nevertheless, this pop-up is sure to attract its fair share of cereal lovers. Cereal Box Cafe has plans for more pop-ups in the future as well as hopes for a permanent location in the Dundas West area where the pop-ups have been by next summer.

Inner children, get ready for a sugar rush.