Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cereal cafe

Toronto is about to get a cereal cafe with soft serve ice cream

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's cereal obsession continues with a brand new cereal cafe coming to town, serving cereal-infused flavours.

Cereal Box Cafe will be taking over Milky's on Dundas West from August 6 to 13. They're going to be doing flavours like Frosted Flakes-infused soft serve, and topping the ice cream with cereals like Froot Loops and Lucky Charms. They'll also be collabing with Milky's for an affogato creation.

This is the second-ever pop-up for the brand; their first was a one-day-only affair at the now-shuttered Offsite

Their claim to being the "first cereal cafe in Toronto" isn't necessarily accurate, as Toronto's been witness to many a cereal-based project with varying degrees of success lately.

Just recently a cereal milkshake pop-up took over Convenience, and a whole cereal bar operated for a few months last year before going out of business. Momofuku Milk Bar has been known for serving their cereal milk mix and soft serve for quite some time.

Nevertheless, this pop-up is sure to attract its fair share of cereal lovers. Cereal Box Cafe has plans for more pop-ups in the future as well as hopes for a permanent location in the Dundas West area where the pop-ups have been by next summer.

Inner children, get ready for a sugar rush.

Lead photo by

@cerealboxcafe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 neighbourhoods for pizza in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a cereal cafe with soft serve ice cream

Toronto is getting a Korean Harvest festival this summer

Toronto is getting a Harry Potter beer and cocktail festival

The top 5 brunch restaurants on Ossington

IKEA is offering an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet in Toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for July

LCBO stores will be open in Toronto for the civic holiday Monday