This is when Starbucks is bringing back the pumpkin spice latte in 2019

The pumpkin spice latte is coming back to Starbucks in 2019 and is it ever too early?

As the end of August eerily approaches, it doesn't look like summer's going anywhere anytime soon. We're supposed to have an abnormally hot and humid September in Toronto, and Fall is nowhere to be found. But despite the weather, it seems the city is ready for it.

Starbucks is releasing the fan-favourite earlier than ever this year, and some locations are even putting countdowns up in their stores.

Four more days ⁠— that's how long you'll have to wait to get your hands on a PSL.

It's being released on August 27, which is its earliest launch date yet.

The PSL is Starbucks' best selling drink of all time, with an estimated more than 424 million sold since its original launch in 2003.

Starbucks describes the drink as espresso and milk "highlighted by flavour notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that's a fall favourite. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices."

You can enjoy the fall staple hot, iced, or in frappuccino form — which unarguably makes it fit for any season at all.