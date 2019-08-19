There are now secret menu items at the CNE for the first time ever

We've all heard about the cheap, deep fried Mars bars at the CNE, but have you heard about the secret menu?

For the first year ever, the CNE has introduced a bunch of new eats, including some off-menu foods that you have to know about to order.

These new items won't be displayed on any menus, and they'll only be available from Tuesdays to Thursdays, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Just head to one of the participating vendors located outdoors or in the Food Building, give your cashier a little wink (just kidding, don't do that) and place your order.

Here are some foods off the Secret Menu that you can order at the CNE this year:

Sangria Slushy from Beach Bar ($13)

Drake Cookie from Hula Girl Coffee ($6)

Scotsman Burger from Chef Al ($14)

Creamsicle Flat from Sweet Jesus ($8.480)

Of course, if you just want to fill up on the new over-the-top food at the CNE you can do that as well.