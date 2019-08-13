Eat & Drink
cne food 2019

10 cheap food you can get at the 2019 CNE for under $6

Food at the CNE for 2019 includes a new value menu called "Under $6 in the Six." Yes, that's a whole list of eats that will cost you loonie and a Wilfrid Laurier bill combined, and from the looks of it, the menu will be very apropos to our Toronto tastebuds. 

Here's some of the cheap food you can get the CNE this year.

  • Al Pastor Taco ($6) 
  • Homemade Beef Patty ($4)
  • Mini Arancini Rice Balls (three for $6)
  • Baha Pollo Taco ($6)
  • Soft Pretzel ($4.50)
  • Jerk Tofu Skewer ($5)
  • Baha Cauliflower ($5.50)
  • Italian Sausage Hot Dog ($6) 
  • Build-A-Pasta ($6)
  • Deep Fried Mars Bar ($6) 

Find all these budget-friendly eats at the new food section at Bandshell Park

