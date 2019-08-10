Toronto startup wants to make it easier to pick and share fresh produce

Toronto residents, you'll soon be able to earn money and shop locally by buying and selling home-grown fresh produce using Dropfruit.

Dropfruit is a Toronto-based startup and soon-to-be-released app that will allow anyone to grow fresh food and list it on the Dropfruit network.

It will also allow anyone to purchase produce from growers within the network.

The app will offer both a free and subscription-based account.

While the free account will allow users to find, pick and buy produce from Dropfruit trees on public property, subscribers will have access to the entire network of Dropfruit growers.

"Growing your own harvest will not only save you money; it will also benefit your long term health as you continue to consume crops at their peak freshness and, hence, optimal nutritional value," the Dropfruit blog states.

"Furthermore, home grown fruits and vegetables would not be covered in harmful pesticides and other chemicals used in favour of mass production."

Those who sign up to be Dropfruit growers will be able to grow their own produce, list their location on the Dropfruit map and set the price within the price guide.

Users will then be able to check in to the location and pay the grower for their produce.

Once the Dropfruit user picks the produce and pays, the grower can rate them and leave a comment.

"Dropfruit aims to eliminate the global food waste problem by connecting you back to the plants that feed us," the company says. "In order to change the way we waste, we must first change the way we consume."

The app is set to launch in the Google Play store on August 15, and you can pre-register to be one of the first to try it.