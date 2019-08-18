You can now get Beyond Meat empanadas in Toronto

If you've vowed never to eat meat again but find yourself tempted by the savoury meat pockets that are delicious empanadas, you're in luck. There's now a way to consume them in a plant-based format.

House of Empanadas is currently stuffing their pastries with Beyond Meat, a popular meat substitute we've seen incorporated into everything from tacos to CNE fare.

The empanada company was started by an Argentinean, and they now set up shop at BrickWorks Market and Distillery District Sunday Market, as well as selling them frozen through Pusateri's and Summerhill.

Vegan empanada lovers out there can only hope they'll be stocking these Beyond Meat versions soon.