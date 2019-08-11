The Beaches is about to get its first brewpub

A highly-anticipated brewpub that will essentially be the first of its kind in the neighbourhood is inching closer to its opening date.

Beaches Brewing Co. is slated to open as soon as late August, serving a wide variety of beers brewed on site and beachy, California-inspired farm-to-table cuisine with plant-based options. The restaurant will even serve coffee in the mornings for laptop sessions.

Cans are already available in the LCBO from the brewing company founded by Dustin Norland and Carl Pratt. The full brewpub will take Beaches Brewing to the next level with an indoor replica of the Leuty Lifeguard Station, brewing within an arm's reach of guests, and a retail shop open maximum allowable hours.

"At Beaches Brewing Company we focus on all kinds of beer. From the traditional staples to sours, Belgians, barrel aged and more; and always with a little 'Beaches' twist," says Pratt. "We brew a full line up of ales and lagers for our brewery restaurant, retail store and for limited distribution within the LCBO and The Beer Store."

"I have seen too many brewers and restaurants rush their open and subsequently provide poor quality and service, we will not rush our open," says Norlund.

When Beaches Brewing Co. does finally open though, expect an oasis "adorned with soothing beach whites and blues" where you can relax in a "beach booth" and sip beer all year.