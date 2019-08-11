Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beaches brewpub toronto

The Beaches is about to get its first brewpub

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A highly-anticipated brewpub that will essentially be the first of its kind in the neighbourhood is inching closer to its opening date.

Beaches Brewing Co. is slated to open as soon as late August, serving a wide variety of beers brewed on site and beachy, California-inspired farm-to-table cuisine with plant-based options. The restaurant will even serve coffee in the mornings for laptop sessions.

Cans are already available in the LCBO from the brewing company founded by Dustin Norland and Carl Pratt. The full brewpub will take Beaches Brewing to the next level with an indoor replica of the Leuty Lifeguard Station, brewing within an arm's reach of guests, and a retail shop open maximum allowable hours.

"At Beaches Brewing Company we focus on all kinds of beer. From the traditional staples to sours, Belgians, barrel aged and more; and always with a little 'Beaches' twist," says Pratt. "We brew a full line up of ales and lagers for our brewery restaurant, retail store and for limited distribution within the LCBO and The Beer Store." 

"I have seen too many brewers and restaurants rush their open and subsequently provide poor quality and service, we will not rush our open," says Norlund.

When Beaches Brewing Co. does finally open though, expect an oasis "adorned with soothing beach whites and blues" where you can relax in a "beach booth" and sip beer all year.

Lead photo by

@beachesbrewco

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Someone in Toronto created their own ice cream tour

Ambitious restaurant across from the AGO in Toronto has shut down

The Beaches is about to get its first brewpub

The 5 newest Toronto bars and restaurants to eat and drink outside this summer

One of Toronto's newest video game bars has suddenly closed

Someone in Toronto is selling smoked ribs from his backyard

Toronto startup wants to make it easier to pick and share fresh produce

Toronto is getting a Pokemon themed bar