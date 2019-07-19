Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
bloomers toronto

One of Toronto's favourite vegan bakeries just opened a new location

Hey West Queen West, brace yourself for vegan donuts—lots of vegan donuts. 

The popular bakery and cafe Bloomer's has just opened a new location at 715 Queen St. West, taking over where the French bakery Les Moulins la Fayette used to be. 

This will be the first location Bloomers has opened since they first launched in Bloorcourt in 2014. 

The brand has become one of the top spots in Toronto for vegan donuts, along with other egg- and dairy-free baked goodies. 

They're currently in soft opening mode at the new location but they have fresh donuts and other baked goods on the shelves ready to be eaten.

Jesse Milns

