One of Toronto's favourite vegan bakeries just opened a new location
Hey West Queen West, brace yourself for vegan donuts—lots of vegan donuts.
The popular bakery and cafe Bloomer's has just opened a new location at 715 Queen St. West, taking over where the French bakery Les Moulins la Fayette used to be.
🎉 it’s todaaaaay!!! 🎉🍩💕🏡 come say hiiii to our new home at 715 Queen St W! soft opening today with several donut flavours & baked goods 🎂🌱 after months of searching and hard work, we’re really happy and excited to share our home with you! we’re open until 7pm and we can’t wait to see your lovely faces & smiles today!! 💓 thank you thank you! a million times thank you to everyone - our bakers, friends, bloomer’s fans, and family! we couldn’t have done this without you all!
This will be the first location Bloomers has opened since they first launched in Bloorcourt in 2014.
The brand has become one of the top spots in Toronto for vegan donuts, along with other egg- and dairy-free baked goodies.
They're currently in soft opening mode at the new location but they have fresh donuts and other baked goods on the shelves ready to be eaten.
Jesse Milns
