Toronto startup is putting a new spin on non-alcoholic drinks

Mocktails are on the rise in Toronto as busy city dwellers seek to continually embrace a lifestyle of health and balance, rather than all-out excess or total restriction.

Whatever the reason Torontonians choose not to consume alcohol, Temperance Cocktails is looking to diversify the options for non-drinkers with their own extensive range of booze-free bevvies.

The project is primarily the brainchild of craft cocktail artisan Haritha Gnanaratna, and was inspired by creating cocktails for feminist partner and lifelong non-drinker Audra Williams.

She’s quoted on the Temperance website: “On our first date he made me a gorgeous drink of smoked black tea with celery cordial, cardamom, lemon, and agave. I didn’t actually know a drink like that was possible.”

Officially launching in fall 2018, Temperance Cocktails has served zero-alcohol cocktails at several events and is now coming out with a bottled single-serving line you can order now for pickup or delivery, and they’re only $5 each.

A lineup of four summer cocktails consists of the Community Garden (hibiscus, rosebud, verjus rouge, blackcurrant), Park Day (almond orgeat, mint, lemon), Chapter Two (lychee, rice vinegar, jasmine tea, lemon oil) and True Terroir (beet, lapsang souchong tea, clove, concord grape).