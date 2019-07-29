This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Salad Days, Cops, Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova

Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants received conditional passes upon inspection. Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova and Tim Hortons all fell short.

Discover what other local restaurants landed in hot water with Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Zaad (348 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
Burrito Boyz (224 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Pizza Nova (1733 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (300 Borough Dr.)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aunt Elsie’s Caribbean Kitchen (2689 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Burrito Gordito (120 Peter St.)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Enoteca Sociale (1288 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Box Car Social (70 Temperance St.)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Dhaba (309 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Dough Bakeshop (173 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (3333 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
Salad Days (2 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
St. Louis Bar & Grill (376 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cops (445 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Lai Wah Heen (108 Chesnut St.)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wimpy's Diner (116 Ellesmere Dr.)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

