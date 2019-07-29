This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Salad Days, Cops, Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants received conditional passes upon inspection. Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova and Tim Hortons all fell short.

Discover what other local restaurants landed in hot water with Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Zaad (348 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.

Burrito Boyz (224 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: July 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pizza Nova (1733 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (300 Borough Dr.)

Inspected on: July 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Burrito Gordito (120 Peter St.)

Inspected on: July 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Enoteca Sociale (1288 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Box Car Social (70 Temperance St.)

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Dhaba (309 King St. West)

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Dough Bakeshop (173 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (3333 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Salad Days (2 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: July 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cops (445 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: July 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Lai Wah Heen (108 Chesnut St.)

Inspected on: July 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A