Booze shortage at the LCBO apparently could have been avoided

For those of you who haven't been able to get your hands on your favourite summer beverage because of the alcohol shortage at some LCBO locations, brace yourself, because it turns out the shortages could have been entirely avoided. 

The shortages are due to a delivery delay because the LCBO is switching to a new Warehouse Management System, and the system has a few glitches.

But according to union officials, the LCBO was warned about potential delays well in advance. Unfortunately, the warnings went  “absolutely ignored," which led to the shortage. 

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) president Warren “Smokey” Thomas told CTV News that they began testing the new system about a year and a half ago and employees were well aware of its glitches. 

Had the LCBO listened to their advice, they could have delayed the switch until the issues with the system were resolved. 

It's unclear when the delays will end altogether, but some LCBO managers told CTV News Toronto that the supply chain is slowly returning to normal. 

