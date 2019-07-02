Hundreds of people lined up at Mandarin in Toronto for free food

The Mandarin gave away free buffet meals to people this long weekend, and—surprise, surprise—hundreds lined up to get in on the deal.

To celebrate its 40th birthday (and Canada day), the country's most famous all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet let people gorge on chicken dumplings for free all day yesterday.

The only stipulation: you had to be a Canadian citizen—a policy which many criticized as discriminatory and not very Canadian-like.

Still, hundreds of citizenship-holders showed up at all six of the chain's locations for the promotion.

There were even massive lineups outside of some locations before the restaurants opened at 11:30 a.m.

The location on Yonge by Eglinton was especially busy.

It's not the first time The Mandarin has offered this promotion before: previous birthdays have seen people camp out on lawn chairs to feast on free noodles and ice cream.