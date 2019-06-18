This Week on DineSafe: King Palace, Starbucks, Buster's Sea Cove, Second Cup, Coffee Time

This week on DineSafe, we learn that a number of coffee chains got in trouble with Toronto health inspectors. A Starbucks, a Coffee Time and a Second Cup all landed conditional passes. Blech!

Discover what other locals spots got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Ave.)

Inspected on: June 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (700 King St. West)

Inspected on: June 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

King Palace (820 Church St.)

Inspected on: June 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Bloor Jane Restaurant (2434 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caribbean Queen of Patties (1294 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: June 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Coffee Time (1402 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: June 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Rolling Pin (1970 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: June 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Starbucks (450 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: June 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

District Eatery (303 King St. West)

Inspected on: June 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.