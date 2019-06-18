Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: King Palace, Starbucks, Buster's Sea Cove, Second Cup, Coffee Time

This week on DineSafe, we learn that a number of coffee chains got in trouble with Toronto health inspectors. A Starbucks, a Coffee Time and a Second Cup all landed conditional passes. Blech!

Discover what other locals spots got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (700 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
King Palace (820 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: June 11, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Bloor Jane Restaurant (2434 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 12, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Caribbean Queen of Patties (1294 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 12, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Buster's Sea Cove (91 Front St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Coffee Time (1402 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Rolling Pin (1970 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Starbucks (450 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 13, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
District Eatery (303 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Mr. Greek (333 Bremner Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: June 14, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

This Week on DineSafe: King Palace, Starbucks, Buster's Sea Cove, Second Cup, Coffee Time

