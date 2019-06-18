This Week on DineSafe: King Palace, Starbucks, Buster's Sea Cove, Second Cup, Coffee Time

This week on DineSafe, we learn that a number of coffee chains got in trouble with Toronto health inspectors. A Starbucks, a Coffee Time and a Second Cup all landed conditional passes. Blech!
- Inspected on: June 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: June 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: June 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: June 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: June 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Mr. Greek (333 Bremner Blvd.)
- Inspected on: June 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.