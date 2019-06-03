Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts in Toronto

Krispy Kreme is giving out 1 million free donuts this Friday to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

The franchise has asked customers to "help" them eat free donuts. Just a hunch, they aren't going to need to ask twice.

June 7th is #NationalDoughnutDay! Come visit us and get ANY DOUGHNUT FREE! This year we want to give away 1 MILLION DOUGHNUTS. Help us achieve this & we'll have another giveaway later this month with our next new 🍩. Trust us, it will be out of this world! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/V9J00GM2t0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 3, 2019

The free giveaway is happening on June 7. You'll be able to choose one of any of the donuts in store. If you want to start contemplating which flavour you’ll be choosing, here's a list of all of the one they will be offering.

There are only four Krispy Kreme locations in Toronto, so if you're keen on snagging a freebie, take note of the location in your neighbourhood.

284 Dupont St. (at the corner of Spadina)

215 Harbord St. (at the corner of Bathurst)

164 McCaul St. (between Dundas and Baldwin)

400 Spadina Ave (at the corner of Nassau)

Krispy Kreme is double-bribing customers – if they can successfully sell 1 million free donuts, there will be another giveaway of their "newest creation" later this month.

The flavour of this donut is still a mystery.