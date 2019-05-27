Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, The Fry, Babu, Hello 123, JZ's Pizza, Congee Star

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe we learn that not one, but two Toronto restaurants were shutdown by health inspectors. JZ's Pizza and The Fry both failed their inspections and have remained closed since.

Find out which other local restaurants got carded this week on DineSafe.

Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hello 123 (1122 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Sold potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Jessy's Pizza (2200 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ravi Soups (1128 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Smoke's Poutinerie (218 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Tim Hortons (555 University Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 21, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Quality Bread Bakery (1221 Markham Rd.)
  • Inspected on: May 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.
Sugar Marmalade (5322 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Re-served non-low-risk food.
The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).
The Office Pub (117 John St.)
  • Inspected on: May 22, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Aroma Espresso Bar (11 Aggie Hogg Gdns)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration, and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Barrio Coreano (642 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Chongqing Laojiumen (4771 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Grace O'Malley's (14 Duncan St.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
JZ's Pizza (232 Wellington St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects).
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea (633 Silver Star Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

