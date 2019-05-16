Toronto bars and restaurants can now serve booze starting at 9 a.m.

Early risers are in luck: Ontario restaurants and bars are now allowed to serve alcohol at 9 a.m.

A number of changes to the Liquor Licence Act took effect last week, including earlier permitted hours for selling alcohol.

Today, Monday May 6th, our government is taking early action on changes that Ontarians asked for through our province-wide alcohol consultations. It is time to treat adults like adults in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/rdAHtadjgu — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) May 6, 2019

According to an info bulletin released by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, this new change "provides businesses more flexibility in determining operational hours that meet their individual business needs."

Previously, Ontario bars and restaurants were not allowed to start serving alcohol until 11 a.m. Businesses were only permitted to serve booze earlier if it was a special event, like an important Raptors game.

Although these changes made by the Government of Ontario are supposed to be "enhancing consumer choice and convenience," they're receiving a lot of mixed reviews.

Ontario: Animal House Live pic.twitter.com/YPNp2hqlFR — my last gay nerve (@MyLastGayNerve) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, some people are very happy to get an early morning hair of the dog at their favourite pub.

Much like Premier Doug Ford's buck-a-beer plan, many people on Twitter are upset with how the Conservative government is spending their tax dollars.

What a colossal waste of money. Again. “Let’s all get drunk in public spaces — because gosh darn it, we’re adults!”, said the #fordnationmorons Now there’s a cartoon worth watching!! Now if I only had #taxpayer money to fund this little project... — Teresa (@teresarolt) May 6, 2019

Along with earlier hours for alcohol sales, Ontario businesses are now allowed to advertise happy hour drink specials and serve any size alcoholic beverage they desire, all of which were illegal before these new changes.

There's no word yet on which bars and restaurants are taking advantage of these new alcohol selling hours, but it will sure make going out for an early breakfast a lot more fun.