restaurants the junction

The top 5 new restaurants in the Junction

New restaurants that have come to the Junction run the gamut from a European-inspired beer hall, to a Balkan cocktail bar, to a great new spot for Indian.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Junction. 

The Alpine

This place from the people behind Mugshot serves craft beer and pretzels with cheese dip.

Blua

An enchanting environment sets the scene for evenings of food and flower-garnished cocktails at this bar. 

Luna Junction

Rustic flair and flickering candles live on at this new outpost from the people behind now-shuttered Luna on Dovercourt.

Indilicious

The neighbourhood now has this new go-to for Indian staples like butter chicken, saag paneer and naan.

Chica's

Nashville hot chicken is being pumped out at this corner spot that opened up in the area.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Alpine

