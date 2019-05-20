The top 5 new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto

Falafel and shawarma joints are in no short supply in Toronto, but we're still always getting new ones. These places are recently opened resources for delicious fried chickpea balls and meat shaved off a spinning vertical spit, either sandwiched in flatbread or as dinner plates.

Here are my picks for the top new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto.

This restaurant at Lawrence and Warden run by Syrian refugees is known for their kebabs, but they also do a mean falafel and everything here is super fresh.

Right at Spadina and Bloor, this is where to get falafel and shawarma done the way they would be back in the Middle East. Shawarma wraps are served chopped up into easy bites.

Dripping cones of shawarma are now spinning at this new restaurant on Port Union Road in Scarborough.

This source for German-style doner at Queen and Coxwell also offers falafel as a protein option.

On Lawrence East in Scarborough, this new place is already drawing crowds for its chicken and beef shawarma as well as falafel.