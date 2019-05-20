Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
falafel toronto

The top 5 new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Falafel and shawarma joints are in no short supply in Toronto, but we're still always getting new ones. These places are recently opened resources for delicious fried chickpea balls and meat shaved off a spinning vertical spit, either sandwiched in flatbread or as dinner plates.

Here are my picks for the top new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto.

Aleppo Kebab

This restaurant at Lawrence and Warden run by Syrian refugees is known for their kebabs, but they also do a mean falafel and everything here is super fresh.

Zaad

Right at Spadina and Bloor, this is where to get falafel and shawarma done the way they would be back in the Middle East. Shawarma wraps are served chopped up into easy bites.

Shawarma Queenz

Dripping cones of shawarma are now spinning at this new restaurant on Port Union Road in Scarborough.

Ziba Berlin Doner

This source for German-style doner at Queen and Coxwell also offers falafel as a protein option.

Bab Tuma

On Lawrence East in Scarborough, this new place is already drawing crowds for its chicken and beef shawarma as well as falafel.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Zaad

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new falafel and shawarma joints in Toronto

The top 30 Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 French onion soup in Toronto

The 10 highest patios in Toronto

13 restaurants in Toronto that make you feel like you're in Europe

Phoneless snack bar closing in Toronto after just over a year

Toronto now has a burger inspired by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Toronto student took his grad photos with a Jamaican patty