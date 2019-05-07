The top 5 new bubble tea in Toronto

New bubble tea in Toronto is plentiful—we're basically the boba capital of Canada. That means new arrivals have to try extra hard to offer something special: this recent batch is great at offering up glittery drinks, printing Peppa Pig on cheese foam, or being really depressing.

Here are my picks for the top new bubble tea in Toronto.

This Chinatown store ran into some very bad luck last month with a brazen robbery, but it looks like the cafe is back in action with a new storefront, and the same option of getting your face (or any other cartoon picture) printed on cheese foam.

This treasured Taiwanese chain has hit Toronto with not one, but two locations. They've got a store right by Wellesley station and another by Northtown Way Square, with menus dealing in fruit drinks and traditional, brown sugar milk teas.

Hand-whisked matcha, dairy-free options, and mesmerizing drinks made with edible glitter: they're all on the menu at Chatime's outpost, curated for the Torontonian palate. Find it by Wellesley Station.

It's brown sugar bubble tea or nothing these days, and this sleek cafe by College and Bay does it well. Torontonians love matcha, so they do a pretty green drink layered with brown sugar, too.

Now open in Times Square is this super cute store decked out with flamingos and a dose of attitude. This is the first location of the global chain, which serves tasty boba with downer drink names like "Waste of Life" and "Achieve Absolutely Nothing."