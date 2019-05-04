10 places to eat and drink near High Park after the cherry blossoms

High Park cherry blossoms bloom just once a year and while it's fun to bring a picnic there's also lots of places to eat and drink just a short stroll away. Make the most of a day out by dining or drinking at these nearby, convenient and delicious spots.

Mexican always makes a quick, affordable and scrumptious meal, and you can get it at this joint across the street from the park.

Casual meets chic at this cute little cafe directly across from High Park that's perfect for lattes and pastries.

Sometimes bar fare and beer is just what the doctor ordered after a wholesome hang in the park, and this pub right near Keele station is a great place to get it.

Massive meat feasts from this restaurant near Runnymede are sure to fill you up after a long day of walking around.

Grab a coffee, pizza or even a beer at this casual spot with a location near the park, close to Runnymede station.

Just steps from Runnymede station lies this relaxed tavern with a crowd-pleasing menu.

Chill pub fare and and even more laid-back environment shine at this hangout close to High Park.

Follow up cherry blossom spotting with a pinball session at this combination cafe and arcade a few blocks east of the park.

This place steps from Dundas West station is good for cooling off with a margarita and refueling with some tapas.

Locals agree this is one of the city's best Irish pubs, so it's convenient that it's located blocks from one of our most fabulous parks.