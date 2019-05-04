Eat & Drink
high park cherry

10 places to eat and drink near High Park after the cherry blossoms

High Park cherry blossoms bloom just once a year and while it's fun to bring a picnic there's also lots of places to eat and drink just a short stroll away. Make the most of a day out by dining or drinking at these nearby, convenient and delicious spots.

Here are some places to eat and drink near the High Park after you see the cherry blossoms.

Aztec's Mine

Mexican always makes a quick, affordable and scrumptious meal, and you can get it at this joint across the street from the park.

Hannah's Cafe

Casual meets chic at this cute little cafe directly across from High Park that's perfect for lattes and pastries.

Mugshot Tavern

Sometimes bar fare and beer is just what the doctor ordered after a wholesome hang in the park, and this pub right near Keele station is a great place to get it.

Flame Food + Design

Massive meat feasts from this restaurant near Runnymede are sure to fill you up after a long day of walking around.

Lit Espresso Bar

Grab a coffee, pizza or even a beer at this casual spot with a location near the park, close to Runnymede station.

Gin Mill

Just steps from Runnymede station lies this relaxed tavern with a crowd-pleasing menu.

The Wicket

Chill pub fare and and even more laid-back environment shine at this hangout close to High Park.

Cabin Fever

Follow up cherry blossom spotting with a pinball session at this combination cafe and arcade a few blocks east of the park.

Viajero Cantina

This place steps from Dundas West station is good for cooling off with a margarita and refueling with some tapas.

Whelan's Gate

Locals agree this is one of the city's best Irish pubs, so it's convenient that it's located blocks from one of our most fabulous parks.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Viajero Cantina

