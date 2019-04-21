The top 5 Syrian restaurants in Toronto

Syrian restaurants in Toronto aren't easy to find but the ones that do exist we couldn't be happier about it. These are the places to get manakish, knafeh, kebabs, falafel and more.

Here are my picks for the top Syrian restaurants in Toronto.

This West Queen West place has a cafe-like feel and serves a variety of manakish plus stretchy knafeh and coffee that's perfect for a quick, affordable snack.

Falafel and shawarma are served alongside homestyle daily specials at this quaint little restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton.

A location of this takeout spot near St. Clair West and Vaughan is a reliable source for falafel, shawarma and kebabs.

Juicy kebabs made by a chef who had two restaurants back in the nominal Aleppo can't be beat from this Scarborough restaurant on Lawrence East.

This takeout joint run by a Syrian family is situated directly above Dufferin station.