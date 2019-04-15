American chain Potbelly Sandwich has closed all their Toronto locations

Sadly, it's the end of loaded "The Wreck" subs with a side of live music for Toronto.

American sandwich chain Potbelly officially has no more stores open in the city. There were once three locations, in North York, on Yonge, and on Bloor, the latter the last to close in Toronto on April 11.

Originally based out of a Chicago antique shop in the 1970s, the chain was known for its sandwiches, along with thick milkshakes with cookies served on the straws. Toronto locations of the shop were also licensed and featured live musicians performing in the spaces, setting Potbelly apart from other sandwich chains like Subway.

When reached out to for comment, President of Halsted Hospitality Ltd (the Canadian franchisee of Potbelly in Canada) David Kozman said, "We don't have a comment at this time regarding the reasons for the closure. All I'd like to say is a big thank you to all of our wonderful employees and our customers who were part of the journey for the time that we were open."

Fortunately there are still plenty of great sandwiches here in Toronto, but for those really craving a Potbelly sub, there are still hundreds of locations worldwide includings one in Detroit and Port Huron.