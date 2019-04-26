Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy


Popular Chinese noodle restaurant shut down by Toronto food inspectors



One location of noodle chain Chu Resto is closed after inspectors booked the store for a slew of health violations this week.

The restaurant, which specializes in hot dry Wuhan-style noodles, was forced to shut down its location at 4750 Yonge Street yesterday after incurring 11 infractions

Of those 11, three were crucial, and included major mess-ups like failing to maintain the kitchen in a manner permitting a health hazard—a.k.a. insects. 

There were also seven other minor and significant infractions that ranged from failing to use hair nets to not properly protecting the restaurant from pests. 

Both Chu Resto's locations are popular for their Instagrammable bowls of twirly noodle pulls. The chain's other store at 4186 Finch Ave. East is still open. 

Chu Resto

