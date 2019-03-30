A popular Toronto cinnamon bun company is collaborating on weed cookies

Cinnamon buns and weed go together like cookies and milk, and one Toronto cookie maker is actually bringing those things together by putting a famous local cinnamon bun spread and cannabis into her cookies.

Those looking for edibles that still aren't available legally can now get a light buzz on from these freshly baked treats on the down low.

Mom Jeans Provisions teamed up with Rosen's Buns to use their signature cinnamon bun spread to make dosed cookies. Called "High Rise," the cookies are made using the spread, caramel chips, and sea salt, and contain 10mg of THC. They will be available as long as supplies last.

Mom Jeans Provisions is run by a baker by trade and good friend of Amy Rosen's. "I told her how great the Rosen’s Cinnamon Bun Spread works in cookies and then she created her usual magic," Rosen wrote in an email.

The maker of Mom Jeans Provisions notes that "it's illegal to sell edibles."

"So I don’t sell them, I share them," she said.

Follow the Mom Jeans Provisions Instagram to find out secret locations where she's "sharing" her cookies, like Easy Tiger, Likely General and Frances Watson. There are also other varieties of cookies to be shared like Nutella pretzel, as well as "Relaxed Fit" versions dosed with CBD rather than THC.