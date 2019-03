Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

A location of Downsview’s El Venezolano has opened on the Danforth.

Eighteen30 is now serving food and lots of cocktails at 9 Clarence Square.

Chin Chin Street Side Kitchen has opened their first Canadian location at 363 Bremner Boulevard.

Leziz Kitchen is now open on Horner in Etobicoke.

Kinton Ramen now has another location at Bloor and Runnymede.

Opening soon

Maracas promises "a unique way to eat Caribbean" coming to Kensington this month.

Limitless Bar and Grill in Thornhill is having its grand opening this Saturday.

O&B is opening Maison Selby at Bloor and Sherbourne this spring.

Wingporium is adding a Scarborough location to the chain at Kingston and Markham.

Closed

The Station has closed at Bloor and Jane.

