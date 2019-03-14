Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto neighbourhood throwing a huge Game of Thrones festival

Thought you were into Game of Thrones? Well, one Toronto neighbourhood is about to put you and your little cosplay squad to shame.

Ralph Thornton Community Centre in Riverside is throwing a "Game of Thorntons" bash on May 11, about a month after of the Game of Thrones premiere on April 14.

Executive Director John Campey describes the event as a  "cross between a silent auction, murder mystery and costume party."

The most valuable item up for auction will be something they’re calling the "Thornton Jewel—a diamond circled sapphire, worth a Queen’s ransom," which is appraised at around $2,000.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their most epic Game of Thrones gear to come bid and perhaps even get a chance to sit on the Copper Throne.

There will be a cash bar with offerings from local breweries Eastbound and Saulter, a spread that will include wild game provided by Il Ponte and Daniel et Daniel, and a portrait taker will be on hand to immortalize your fantastical look.

Advance tickets are on sale now for just $15, which is a much lower price than many Game of Thrones characters have had to pay for their chance at riches.

Game of Thrones/HBO

