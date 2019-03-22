Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
good fork toronto

A popular Toronto brunch spot is relocating

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's best sources for all-day pancakes is inching slightly closer to the centre of the city, moving to an area renowned for its brunch restaurants.

The Good Fork is relocating from the Bloor West spot where they’ve been operating for years into new digs at 1550 Dundas West, in the retail space below the Alto residential building. Breakfast lovers, maybe try to move in upstairs?

Slated to open the first week of July, The Good Fork will start serving dinner four days a week. This is, of course, in addition to their well-known brunch.

Dinners will focus more on the Middle Eastern background of the owners, and a revamped bar menu will emphasize local breweries like Henderson and VQA wine.

The same brunch menu will still be served seven days a week, as always. The large new space will be designed by Studio Author.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A popular Toronto brunch spot is relocating

Toronto Food Events: Heirloom Cheesecake Pop-Up, Dinner with a View, Brunch Fest

Toronto gyro joint shuts down after 48 years

Markham's massive Asian night market is coming back this summer

The top 50 sandwiches in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bar Vendetta, Friday Roots and Vibes, Tita's, Animal Liberation

New Toronto snack bar wants to take Parkdale back from the vegans

Starbucks to debut new strawless lids in Toronto